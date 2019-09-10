|
|
Charlotte Louise Lee Ramsey, 74, passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2019 in Corpus Christi. She was born on July 9, 1945 in Greenville, South Carolina to the late Hollis & Mary Smith Lee.
Charlotte had many fond memories of growing up in South Carolina. She had a love of music and dancing. She had a great deal of music knowledge and enjoyed working at the Woolworths record counter as a teenager. She had a natural rhythm and could do "the Shag" like a pro. She was proud of her Southern accent and Southern roots. She had a green thumb and loved gardening. Charlotte had a terrific sense of humor and loved to laugh. She enjoyed traveling to Puerto Rico and New Orleans with her husband.
Charlotte is survived by her husband Joe Kenneth Ramsey. They were high school sweethearts and met when she was 14 and he was 15. They were married for 51 years. Charlotte was a housewife who loved her children and adored her grandchildren.
Charlotte is also survived by sister Carolyn (George) Boltz of Greer, SC, daughter Nichole (Bill) Clyburn of Friendswood, TX and their children Hank, Emilee, William, Sarah and Joseph, her daughter Jennifer (Marc) Lanam of Corpus Christi and their children Paige, Jackson and Charlotte, son Joseph (Wendy) Ramsey of Corpus Christi and his children Leila and Marc, and beloved nephew Lee (Janice) Beacham of Pickens, SC.
A small 1 pm graveside service will be held on Thursday September 12, 2019 at Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery. Cremation service is being handled by Sawyer George Funeral Home. Condolences or flowers may be sent to 11321 Brendel Lane Corpus Christi, Texas 78410.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 10, 2019