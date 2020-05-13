|
Cheri Ann Ray
Corpus Christi - Cheri Ann Ray (Petty) passed away with peace and grace on May 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack Ray.
Cheri is also survived by her 4 children: daughter, Jennifer (Tim) Lane of Lewisville, TX, daughter Ramona (Brian) Davis of Coppell, TX, son Jeff Ray of Corpus Christi, TX and Rhonda (Tom) Goodwin of Landenberg, PA. Cheri left behind 8 grandchildren: Randi Kelso, Lauren Otwell, Victoria and Douglas Lane, Jarrett and Jordan Ray, and Lily and Bella Goodwin. Also left to grieve her loss are sisters Rae Lester of San Francisco CA, Marietta (Duane) Dement of Arlington, TX, Janet (Norm) Walker of Boca Raton, FL and brother Charles Petty of Manteo, NC. Cheri was preceded in death by her oldest grandson, Ryan Lane in 1989, her father in 1976 and her mother in 2002.
Cheri was born in Deport, Texas on July 4, 1937, to Douglas and Maridae Petty. Cheri attended Deport High School where she was a shining star on the women's basketball team. Shortly after high school, she and her family moved to Lubbock, Texas. There, while sitting at the Hi-De-Ho Drive-In restaurant, she meet her life partner, Jack. They married on May 29, 1957.
Cheri's greatest joy was being a full time mother to her children, which she devoted her life to until they all entered high school. At that time, she went to work for the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi and Corpus Christi Army Depot as a management analyst. She retired from CCAD in 1993. Cheri also volunteered for many high school band trips and was actively involved in the Carroll High School Band Booster Club.
Once retired, Cheri enjoyed her 'up and go' trips throughout the United States, with her soulmate Jack. She loved her long vacations at their second home outside of Winston Salem, North Carolina. While Cheri loved her family, she also loved to antique shop, bake biscuits, garden, decorate her homes, travel and beat anyone at any card game. Cheri was an avid clothes shopper and was always fashionable - no matter where she went.
Christmas will never be same as Cheri loved to trim her homes for Christmas. It was her favorite holiday of the year. Thankfully she passed the love of Christmas to all of her kids so the traditions will continue. The Lord better be prepared for more trees and tinsel!
While Cheri will be missed by all who knew her and loved her, they rejoice in knowing that she is the 'old mom' they all knew and loved. While Alzheimer's may have robbed her of her mind, she was still feisty to the end. She is now free from the pain of the disease that robbed her of her last years with her loved ones.
The Ray family would like to thank the staff at St. Gabriel of Corpus Christi for the love and compassion shown to Cheri during her battle with Alzheimer's. In addition, many thanks for taking care of her life companion, Jack Ray.
Visitation will begin at 12 noon, Friday, May 15, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd, Corpus Christi, Texas with a Funeral Service to follow at 12:30 p.m. Private burial will be at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made in Cheri's name to the .
