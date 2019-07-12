Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Three Rivers, TX
1946 - 2019
Cheryl Lynn Schroeder Obituary
Cheryl Lynn Schroeder

Calliham - Cheryl Lynn Schroeder, age 72, passed away on Saturday July 6, 2019 following and extended illness. She was born on December 10, 1946 to Mr. and Mrs. Claude Denton in Kingsville Texas. She was a homemaker and raised her loving family. She loved gardening and working in her yard and sharing all the time she could with her grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents Claude and Twig Denton.

Survivors: Husband: Otto Schroeder of Calliham. Her children Lisa Duke Wix of Brenham; and Lori (Don) Reilly of Houston. Her siblings Caroline Denton of Bryan and Steve Denton also of Bryan. Her granddaughter Courtney Stowe of Katy; her grandson Conner Wix of Brenham along with her great grandchildren Laila and Trenton of Katy. Also her niece and nephew, along with cousins and dear friends that love her and will miss her dearly.

Visitation and Service will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Three Rivers. Funeral Service will begin at 11 AM. Burial to follow at the Schroeder Family Ranch Cemetery in McMullen County at 2 PM. Pallbearers will be Kevin Hendricks, Eric Garcia, Conner Wix, Phil Johnson, Pauly Espinosa, Rocky Aguilar. Honorary Pallbears are Victor Roscoe, Gary Miller, Ricky Gunter and Don Reilly.

Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Cheryl Lynn (Denton) Schroeder please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 12, 2019
