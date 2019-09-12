Services
HURLEY FUNERAL HOME - DEVINE
303 College Ave.
Devine, TX 78016
830-663-4445
For more information about
Chester Jones
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home Chapel
Devine, TX
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home
Devine, TX
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Hurley Funeral Home Chapel
Devine, TX
Chester Ray Jones III


1934 - 2019
Chester Ray Jones III Obituary
Chester Ray Jones III at age 84 formerly of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 in Devine, Texas.

Chester was born on October 18, 1934 in Corpus Christi and is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Ada Jones; sister, Maureen Hayes; grandson, Paul Jones; granddaughter, India Jones and step-son Michael Estes.

Chester is survived by his wife Ria Jones; sister, Sally Gatlin; children Ray & Jeanine Jones , Bob Jones, Tracy & Jim Courtade, and Dr. Brian & Lori Jones; Ethel Remmers, Ann Chessher, Kathleen Winwright, and Albert Estes; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. with a rosary recited at 7:00 P.M., Hurley Funeral Home Chapel in Devine, Texas. Prayer service will be celebrated Sept. 13, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., also at Hurley Funeral Home with internment to follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 and , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 12, 2019
