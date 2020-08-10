Chris Silvas Jr.



On Thursday August 6, 2020, Chris Silvas Jr. entered the gates of Heaven into the arms of God at the age of 59 after battling cancer. He was born August 28, 1960 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was known by many names, Chris, Son, Brother, Dad, Grandpa, Uncle, Boom Boom Silvas and Corpus Chris Silvas to name a few.



At the young age of 13 Chris started training to box at the Boys Club of Corpus Christi. He went on to participate in the Golden Gloves winning regional Golden Gloves titles in 1976, 1979 and 1981. Chris then achieved his goal of becoming a professional boxer in 1982 representing Corpus Christi for several years.



Left to cherish his memory are his Son Jacob (Velma), Daughter Stephanie, Mother Janie Ysassi (Richard), Brother David, Grandchildren Celeste, Alyson, Abigail, Jacob Jr., Tiffany, and Alice, and with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Chris in preceded in death by his father Chris Silvas Sr, sister Mary Jane Vargas, and grandparents Cipriano and Maria Armenta in heaven.



He will be missed dearly, and we mourn his passing, but we hold on to the promise that we will one day see him again.



Private services for the family to be announced at a later time.



Services rendered by UNITY CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME.









