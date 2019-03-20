|
|
Chriselda Rodriguez Rosser
Corpus Christi , TX
Chriselda (Chrissy) Rodriguez Rosser, age 53, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.Chriselda was born on July 3, 1965 to Manuel Rodriguez and Juanita Robles. She was employed with the Nueces County Sheriff Department as a console operator. Chriselda enjoyed the outdoors, camping trips in the RV to various places like Fredericksburg, New Braunfels, Montana and South Dakota. She also had compassion and love for her dogs.She is preceded in death by her son, Ryan James Rosser and her parents, Manuel and Juanita Rodriguez.
Chriselda is survived by her husband of 19 years, James P. Rosser; siblings, Graciela Riojas, Israel Rodriguez (Sonya); nieces and nephews, Michael (Maggie) Riojas, Rachel Maldonado, Isaac Rodriguez, Isai Rodriguez, Ilias Rodriguez; great nephew, Ronan Riojas. Family to received friends at Corpus Christi Funeral Home on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Corpus Christi Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019.Interment will be held at a later date at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 20, 2019