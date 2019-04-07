Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Corpus Christi - Christian Angel Porter, baby boy of Christian B. Porter and Sierra Burris, was born into the arms of angels on April 3, 2019. Although baby Christian never spent time with us on earth, he is deeply loved by his parents and by those whose lives he touched. He will always remain his parents' precious baby and they will hold him again in heaven one day.

Christian leaves behind his parents, Christian B. Porter and Sierra Burris, his brother Nicholas Garcia, Grandparents Chris and Christen Porter, Melissa and Edward Navarro, and Shon Burris, Great (Great) Grand Parents, numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and a Niece.

A Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. that same day Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 7, 2019
