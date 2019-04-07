|
Christian Angel Porter
Corpus Christi - Christian Angel Porter, baby boy of Christian B. Porter and Sierra Burris, was born into the arms of angels on April 3, 2019. Although baby Christian never spent time with us on earth, he is deeply loved by his parents and by those whose lives he touched. He will always remain his parents' precious baby and they will hold him again in heaven one day.
Christian leaves behind his parents, Christian B. Porter and Sierra Burris, his brother Nicholas Garcia, Grandparents Chris and Christen Porter, Melissa and Edward Navarro, and Shon Burris, Great (Great) Grand Parents, numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and a Niece.
A Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. that same day Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 7, 2019