Christie Jamillah Chapman
Corpus Christi - Christie Jamillah Chapman,44, of Corpus Christi, Texas; traded Earthly Cares for a Heavenly Reward on Monday, June 3, 2019.
Quiet Time will be on Friday, June7, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church-1605 Comanche Street-Corpus Christi, Texas 78401 from 6 O'Clock til 8 O'Clock in the Evening.
Services will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at One Hour Past Noon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church-1605 Comanche Street-Corpus Christi, Texas.
Entombment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Flowers may be sent to Eternal Rest-2810 Buffalo Street-Corpus Christi, Texas 78408 or you may call the Funeral Home at (361)806-9096.
Please visit our website at theplacetorememberlife.com for tributes and a full obituary.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 7, 2019