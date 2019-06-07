Services
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
1605 Comanche Street
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
1605 Comanche Street
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christie Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christie Jamillah Chapman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christie Jamillah Chapman Obituary
Christie Jamillah Chapman

Corpus Christi - Christie Jamillah Chapman,44, of Corpus Christi, Texas; traded Earthly Cares for a Heavenly Reward on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Quiet Time will be on Friday, June7, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church-1605 Comanche Street-Corpus Christi, Texas 78401 from 6 O'Clock til 8 O'Clock in the Evening.

Services will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at One Hour Past Noon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church-1605 Comanche Street-Corpus Christi, Texas.

Entombment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

Flowers may be sent to Eternal Rest-2810 Buffalo Street-Corpus Christi, Texas 78408 or you may call the Funeral Home at (361)806-9096.

Please visit our website at theplacetorememberlife.com for tributes and a full obituary.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.