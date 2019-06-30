Christina Bratton



Corpus Christi - Christina Bratton, age 67, passed away June 24, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1952 to Alberto and Alma Vasquez in Corpus Christi, Texas.



Christina will always be remembered for her sense of humor and devotion to her family.



Christina is preceded in death by her parents: Alberto and Alma Vasquez, husband: James L. Bratton and her sister: Guadalupe Vasquez. Left to cherish her memories are her daughters: Tina (Robert) Alejandre, Norma (Kevin) Phillps and Erica Bratton; her son: Glen L. (Crystal) Bratton; her seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, four brothers, three sisters and nieces and nephews.



A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.



Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Albert Salazar, Andrew Martinez, Robert Alejandre Jr., Christopher Alejandre, Jorge Zapata and Willie Garcia. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 30, 2019