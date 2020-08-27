Christina Ramirez ReynaCorpus Christi - Christina Ramirez Reyna, age 46, passed away August 14, 2020. She was born on February 3, 1974, to Alfonso and Diana Ramirez in Corpus Christi, Texas. She graduated from Foy H. Moody High School in 1992.In 1996, she graduated from Texas A&M University-Kingsville with her degree in teaching. She worked for Corpus Christi Independent School District for 24 years, teaching at Crossley Elementary, Schanen Estates Elementary, and Los Encinos Elementary. She had a passion for teaching and took on any challenge that she was given. She also loved participating in dress up days and will be remembered for her dedication to going all out for these events.She married her loving husband of 16 years, Gilbert Reyna, on April 10, 2004. She would give birth to two children, Isabella and William. Her children were her pride and joy.Christina loved hosting family gatherings and would make an extra effort to make sure that everyone had a good time.She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jesus and Francisca Ramirez; her maternal grandparents, Eluterio and Rebecca Pena; her nephew, Eric Michael Felix; and her father, Alfonso Ramirez.She is survived by her husband, Gilbert Reyna; her children, Isabella and William Reyna; her mother, Diana Ramirez; her siblings, Delfina Hernandez and Alfonso Ramirez Jr.; her mother-in-law, Pauline Rodriguez; and brother-in-law, Michael (Corina) Rodriguez; and numerous relatives and friends who she loved dearly.Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens.Having the distinguished honor of serving as pallbearers are Gilbert Reyna, William Reyna, Alfonso Ramirez Jr., Jake Valdez, Phillip Rodriguez, and Antonio Lopez III.Due to COVID limitations, the Rosary and Funeral Service will be limited to 75 people. Mask are required. A live stream of the rosary and Funeral service will be available for friends and family to view from their home.