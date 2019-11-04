|
Christine Eleanor Netek Black
Corpus Christi - Christine Eleanor Netek Black, 92, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on November 1, 2019. She was born December 20, 1926, on the family farm in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Leo and Mary (Krnavek) Netek. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Black; her parents; her step-mother, Anna (Svatek) Netek; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Betty Black; great-granddaughter, Allison Black; brothers, Frank, Victor, Rudolph, Dominic and Emil Netek; sisters, Mary Klepac, Lydia Kosarek, Janie Polasek, Geneva Nemec Strmiska, Helen Morris Smith, and Frances Hartigan.
Christine is survived by her sons, Bob (Joan) Black, Richard (Sandi) Black, all of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Dennis (Diana) Black, of Dripping Springs, Texas; grandchildren, Brandon (Amber) Black of Corpus Christi, Texas; Liane Black of Frisco, Texas; Corbett Black of Dallas, Texas; Nicole Burnside of Corpus Christi, Texas; Jonathan (Jennifer) Black of Frisco, Texas; Brian Black of Dripping Springs, Texas; Lauren (Charley Snyder) Black of Seattle, Washington; great grandchildren, Adam Black, Bethany Black, Darcy Black, Caden Burnside, Adalyn Burnside, all of Corpus Christi, Texas; sister-in-law, Lois Black of Clinton, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Christine attended the original Kostoryz School on Kostoryz Road. She was a member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, the Moravian Club of Nueces County, and a seventy-five-year+ member of the K.J.Z.T. She was very proud of her Czech heritage and loved making her family's favorite desserts, kolaches and apple strudel.
Pallbearers are Corbett Black, Brandon Black, Jonathan Black, Darcy Black, Caden Burnside and Sam Morris. Honorary pallbearer is Brian Black.
The family wishes to give a very special thanks to Christine's loving caregivers, Viola Reed, Alice Dunlop, Lucy Esquivel and Cynthia Gonzales; and also, Mytria Simmons and Denise Danley with Legacy Home Health.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 7 at 6 p.m. with a rosary recited by Sister Barbara Netek at 7 p.m., at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, 4357 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas. A funeral Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Emeritus Carmody on Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m. at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 7522 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, Texas. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John The Baptist Catholic Church Building Fund or to a . To view guest book, share memories and leave condolences, please visit www.seasidefuneral.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019