Christopher Baker Davis Sr.
Chris Davis, 59, of Dike, TX, passed away October 17, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, at home, surrounded by family. He was born January 25, 1960 in Corpus Christi, TX to Duane and Anne Davis. He married the love of his life, Jajan Adair, May 24, 1985 in Corpus Christi.
Chris was a 1978 graduate of Mary Carroll High in Corpus Christi and a 1983 graduate of East Texas State University. Chris spent the entirety of his adult life managing and running the day-to-day operations of Adair Beefmasters with his wife, Jajan. He was a veterinary pharmaceuticals salesman for a number of years and is currently a territory manager for Bridon- USA.
Chris understood what mattered in life, treating others with respect and kindness. This showed in the way he did his job, but more importantly in the way he raised his kids. He chose his work to ensure he had the time to coach his kids' teams, serve with them on mission work, and instill in them the priorities that made him great.
Chris was a member of First United Methodist Church, Sulphur Springs and the Discoverers Sunday School Class.
Chris is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jajan Adair, daughter Lee Adair Davis Yoder (Andrew) of Sulphur Springs, son Christopher (Kiffer) Baker Davis, Junior (Kate), of Sulphur Springs, daughter Jenna Davis Brown (Cody) of McKinney, grandchildren Adair Lee Yoder, Davis Connelly Yoder, Rose Vesper Davis, and Margot Ryan Davis all of Sulphur Springs.
He is proceeded in death by his father Duane Arthur Davis, survived by his mother Anne Bright Davis, sisters Julie Davis Wendl, Melanie Davis Coleman all of Corpus Christi, brothers Mickey Davis of Elmendorf, TX and Charlie Davis of Saginaw, TX, and many loved nieces and nephews
Memorials can be made to B.E.E.F. (Beefmaster Educational Endowment Fund) and Golden Retriever Rescue of North Texas.
Visitation will be held at West Oaks Funeral Home, Sulphur Springs, on Sunday, October 20 from 5:00-7:00. Services will be on Monday, October 21 at First United Methodist Church, Sulphur Springs at 2:00. Burial will follow at Nelta Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019