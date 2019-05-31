|
|
Christopher Neal Richardson
Kingsville - Christopher Neal Richardson was born May 1, 1961, the youngest of 5 sons, to Charles Ray "Rich" Richardson and Margaret "Elaine" Miller Richardson, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He grew up attending St. Patrick's Catholic Church where he served as an altar boy. Chris was a boy scout, a track and field athlete, and graduated from W.B. Ray High School. He tutored, worked construction, worked at a fast food franchise, and worked as a line mechanic as he paid his way at Texas A&M University and then later Texas A&I University.
After college, Chris settled in Kingsville and had a long career as a plane captain (aircraft ser-vicer) at the Kingsville Naval Air Station. He joined the Knights of Columbus and was a 3rd de-gree member in good standing with Council 2623. Chris was passionate about reading and war reenactment games. He loved animals, always feeding birds and stray cats. His heart for service led him often to help neighbors around his Kingsville community.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Elaine Richardson, as well as his brothers Charles Daniel Richardson and Edward Quentin Richardson. He is survived by his brother Ste-phen Ray Richardson; brother and sister-in-law Joseph Michael Richardson and Gretchen Wilson Richardson; nieces Genevieve Richardson Troquille and Kaitlin Richardson Ketchum; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
A Rosary will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m., at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3350 S. Alameda, 78411, Corpus Christi, TX. Celebration of a Funeral Mass will follow at around 10:30 a.m. A Graveside Service will be held later at Seaside Memorial Park at 1 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 31, 2019