Chuck Alan Neal
1972 - 2020
Chuck Alan Neal

Corpus Christi - Chuck Alan Neal, 48, went to be at peace on July 16, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1972 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Harold Neal and Virginia Temples Neal. He was a plant operator employed with Bay Ltd. for 30 years and he will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Neal; his son Alan Denton Neal; two sisters, Laura Neal and Pamela Neal as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

The family will be receiving friends from 6pm to 9pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10am on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
JUL
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
