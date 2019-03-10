|
Cindy Puente McDonnell
Corpus Christi, TX
It is with great sadness that the family of Cindy Puente McDonnell announces her passing after a brief illness, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the age of 73 years. Cindy will be lovingly remembered by her children, Claudia Carpenter (BJ), Raymond Tamez III, her granddaughter, Rya, by her sisters, Paula (Krissy) Lopez, Lydia Garcia (Panfilo) and Laura Puente Delarosa (Bobby) and by her brother, Brent Puente (Angela). She will also be remembered by her step-mother, Marian Puente and numerous nieces and nephews. Cindy was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Tamez, Jr., her father, Bland Puente, her mother, Gloria Fitzgerald, her brother, Bland (Buddy) Puente.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, Reid Chapel, 4357 Ocean Drive, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Cindy to Hospice Austin, www.hospiceaustin.org.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 10, 2019