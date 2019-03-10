Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy McDonnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy Puente McDonnell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cindy Puente McDonnell Obituary
Cindy Puente McDonnell

Corpus Christi, TX

It is with great sadness that the family of Cindy Puente McDonnell announces her passing after a brief illness, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the age of 73 years. Cindy will be lovingly remembered by her children, Claudia Carpenter (BJ), Raymond Tamez III, her granddaughter, Rya, by her sisters, Paula (Krissy) Lopez, Lydia Garcia (Panfilo) and Laura Puente Delarosa (Bobby) and by her brother, Brent Puente (Angela). She will also be remembered by her step-mother, Marian Puente and numerous nieces and nephews. Cindy was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Tamez, Jr., her father, Bland Puente, her mother, Gloria Fitzgerald, her brother, Bland (Buddy) Puente.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, Reid Chapel, 4357 Ocean Drive, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Cindy to Hospice Austin, www.hospiceaustin.org.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now