Clara Mae Kennemer
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Clara Mae Kennemer, age 97, passed away on August 28, 2019. She was born on July 24, 1922 to Harry and Violettie Garrett. Clara enjoyed working with the kids at the Central Christian Children's Academy as the snack-lady. At Brookdale Assisted Living Facility she was appointed as welcome ambassador for new residents.
Clara was gifted with hospitality, she was an excellent cook, especially red beans and corn bread. Family social butterfly, Miss Clara was always ready to go anywhere, anytime with anybody, just give her time to put on her shoes!
Clara was preceded in death by her husband, William Kennemer.
She is survived by her daughters Nell Cloud and Judy (Jack) Ellis; Sister Bernice Brugmann from Victoria, TX, sister-in-laws: Nelda Loftin, and Joann Thompson; Grandchildren: Barbara (Steven) Esquivel, Jeff (Gina) Ellis, Lori (Harry) Cornett, Ben (Melissa) Ellis. Great-Grandchildren: Ashlynn (Ben Buentello) Esquivel, Brian Esquivel, Cassandra Esquivel; Matt Ellis, Kerri Ellis, Aubrie Ellis, Pyper Ellis.
Visitation to be held at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 3 - 8 p.m. Funeral Service on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors at 1:00 P.M. Followed by interment at Seaside Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations to Travis Baptist Church building fund. 5802 Weber C.C. TX 78413 (361) 853-9967.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Brookdale of Corpus Christi for their special love and care shown to our mother.
Special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Bay Area Hospital 3 West.
Condolences may be sent to: www.cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 1, 2019