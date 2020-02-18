|
|
Clara Panilo Flores
Corpus Christi - Clara Panilo Flores, age 81, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born in Hawaii on January 17, 1939 and moved to Corpus Christi after high school where she met her husband Jose. They had one son, Jose Michael, who passed away on July 4, 2016. She was a beautician with Stevenson Beauty Salon for many years until their closing and at other salons until her retirement.
She is survived by her husband Jose F. Flores, two grandchildren Tyler Flores and Sarah Flores, one great-granddaughter Everly, and three brothers Douglas Panilo, Johnny Panilo and Wilford Panilo.
Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 5921 Yorktown Blvd. followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020