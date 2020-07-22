Clarence Karl Mount
Taft - Karl Mount passed from this life on July 21, 2020 at the age of 88 after an extensive illness. Karl was born in Spring Hill, Kansas to Emily Isabelle (Stahl) and Harry Lyon Mount on March 16, 1932. At the age of seven, Karl, along with his younger brother Charlie, and their parents moved to Taft, Texas to continue farming operations on the family farm.
Karl was very active in scouting and after graduation from Taft High School in 1952 he attained the rank of Eagle Scout in June.
Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as a crew chief working on the Republic F-84 Thunderjet. He was stationed in Kunsan, Korea and Misawa, Japan. During his time in Misawa he was known as "Tex" and played tight end for the Misawa Thunderjets Air Force Football Team.
While setting up a Boy Scout Camp in the hill country of Texas, Karl met the love of his life, Shirley Ann Barrows. They were married on November 1, 1958 in Rocksprings, Texas and to this union two daughters were born, Karla Ann and Patricia Kay.
A chance meeting in Taft between Gorman Ritchie and Karl's Dad, Harry, evolved into a job offer for Karl as the foreman of Ritchie Farms. From that meeting, a 50 plus year friendship developed into one of trusted confidant. Gorman, his wife, Marietta, their children Wesley, Amy and Andy became an extended part of the Mount Family and will always be near to our hearts.
Karl was a 60 plus year member of the Masonic Lodge, Al Amin Shriners, and Scottish Rites. During his tenure with the Masonic Lodge he twice served as the Worshipful Master of Gregory Lodge #998. In 2000, Karl served as the District Deputy Grand Master (District 37) of the Grand Lodge of Texas; 2005 Grand Senior Deacon of the Grand Lodge of Texas; 2006 District Deputy Grand Master at-large of the Grand Lodge of Texas; and 2009 Area Coordinator for the Grand Lodge of Texas. He was the quintessential example of the Masonic phrase "taking a good man and making him better".
Karl's quest for knowledge continued throughout his adult life. He coauthored a research paper on the life cycle of the boll weevil in his seventies, demonstrating that one should be fully engaged at every stage of life.
He was an enthusiastic outdoors-man and shared his love of nature with his daughters, granddaughter, sons-in-law, numerous nephews, nieces and his close friends. He had many outdoor adventures as a child and well into his seventies. He was always one who would take delight in a mischievous prank and it would make the adventures and the stories all the better.
Preceding Karl in death were his parents and his younger brother Charlie.
Karl is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Barrows Mount; daughters Karla Mount Beauchamp and husband Will, Patricia Mount Caraway and husband John; granddaughter Emily Annette Beauchamp; sister-in-law, Bettie Mount; nieces Deanne Mount Abrameit, Dixie Mount, Melissa Koonce Gates, Sharla Barrows Hudson, Kristi Barrows Heggtveit; nephews Michael Koonce, Mark Koonce, Clay Mount, Jason Barrows; along with numerous great nieces and great nephews.
A special thank you to Susan and all his caregivers for many years as well as Las Palmas Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation facility in Cotulla, Texas. Thank you for your love, kindness and devotion to our family.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The Masonic Home and School of Texas, ( http://www.masonichometx.org/donate-2/ ) or Sunny Glen Children's Home in San Benito, TX. ( https://sunnyglen.org/ ) or the charity of your choice
