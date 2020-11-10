Clarice Aycock Tipton



Robstown - Clarice Aycock Tipton, 83, was called to be with our Lord on November 01, 2020. She was born on September 02, 1937 in Elcampo, Texas to Ulna Aycock and Lillie Mae Aycock Johnson. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph V. Tipton; her son, Bruce Tipton; and her daughter, Mary Margaret Tipton-Price.



She is survived by her children, Sybil Tipton, Riley L. Stevenson-Tipton, Jimmy (Linda) Tipton and Jeannie Machelle Tipton; her siblings, Doris (the late Richard) Gidrey, Kenneth (Kay) Aycock and Johnnie Ray Johnson. She will also be missed by her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.



The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12:00 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Entombment will follow at Robstown Memorial Park Mausoleum in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380









