Claude Lee Melton
Corpus Christi - Claude L. Melton was the fourth child born to Henry and Alma Melton. He was born on October 7, 1934 in Wharton County, Texas. He graduated Salutatorian from Powell Point High School in 1953 and continued his education by obtaining a bachelor's degree in Chemistry and Mathematics and a master's degree in Education Administration from Prairie View A&M University. After graduating, Claude served as 1st Lieutenant ranking officer in the United States Army during the Korean War.
In 1962, he began his career in Texas Public Education as a teacher in Giddings and later becoming an elementary school principal in Eagle Lake and Corpus Christi. Claude was a member of the Principal Association and administration for CCISD. Claude retired in 1991 after educating thousands of students and staff for 29 years.
Claude was dedicated to his community. He was a member of St. John Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee for several years. Claude was a committed jazz fan and became the President of the Texas Jazz Festival for 15 years. He was also a high school and collegiate basketball referee for 27 years. Claude was a national avid bridge player and played well into his twilight years with the local bridge clubs in Corpus Christi.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Alma Melton, his brother Kocadee Melton and sister Maddie Melton.
He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted, loving wife Ruby Melton of 61 years, sister Birdie Melton and brother Marron Melton, children Carl (Tara) Melton, Claudia Melton, three grandchildren Zacharey Melton, Chelsie Melton, Rubielle Melton and a host of relatives and friends.
A Wake will be held from 6:00 P.M-8:00 P.M on September 30, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M on October 1, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church. Interment to follow a Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 29, 2019