|
|
Claude Lenoir Easterwood
Austin - Our beloved Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather Claude Lenoir Easterwood died in Lakeway, Travis County, Texas on October 15, 2019 at the age of 99.
Claude was born September 22, 1920 in Lubbock, Texas, the first of three sons of Claude William and Elgie Lorena (Davis) Easterwood. In his younger years, he worked as a farmer, farming the land handed down from his Father. He married Jerelene Ovelma Ferguson on November 20, 1939 in Hugo, Oklahoma. To this marriage were born three children, Billy Bob, Gary Gene, and Patricia Ann. Claude served a short time in the United States Navy Reserve, receiving an Honorable Discharge on October 22, 1945. In 1954 Claude moved his family to Corpus Christi, Texas where he was employed by and retired from the Texas Highway Department. During his time in Corpus Christi, he enjoyed boat building and was an avid fisherman, always enjoying being with his close friends on the waters around Corpus Christi. Claude is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Jerelene, and his twin brothers, David Clark and Charles Clay, and sister-in-law Hazel (Baird) Easterwood. He is survived by his children Billy Bob and wife Carolyn Ruth (Carter), Gary Gene, and Patricia Ann and husband George L. Wray III, and sister-in-law Mary Helen (Giesler) Easterwood, six grandchildren Leslie Easterwood, Gary Wayne Easterwood, Kimberly (Easterwood) Stone and husband Charles, Celeste (Easterwood) Villo and husband Matthew, Deborah (Wray) Ebbinghaus, Denise (Wray) Armstrong and husband Mike and ten great grandchildren. Claude will be laid to rest next to his beloved Wife, Jerelene, at a grave-side service on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2:30pm, at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi, Texas.
The Easterwood and Wray Families wish to thank all the Staff at Arbor House Assisted Living in Marble Falls, Texas, especially Vanessa and Annette, for all their love and care of Claude during his seven years of residence there.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Texas A&M Ring Scholarship Fund at the following link which will be donated in Claude's honor to a U. S. Navy Veteran attending Texas A&M University. (www.aggienetwork.com)
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019