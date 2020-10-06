Claude "Cuate" Turner Allen, Jr.Corpus Christi - Claude "Cuate" Turner Allen, Jr. went home to our good Lord, peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at the age of 65.Cuate was born on May 15, 1955 to Claude "Babe" Turner Allen and Gladys Allen Lippincott in Corpus Christi, TX. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelors in Animal Science on May 6th, 1978 and was one of two people chosen for a selective job in Plainview. When he received a promotion that would have taken him to Kansas City, despite the prestige of this new job, Cuate decided that was too far from home and returned to South Texas to begin his farming business.Cuate's dedication to helping people, and his profession in cotton harvesting took him all over the state of Texas and Beyond; where he left an everlasting impression everywhere he went. He was a mentor to many through his work with the Livestock Shows, and a confidant to many others. Cuate took pride in his work and his passion was obvious to all who knew him; he was one of the first Organic Farmers in South Texas and enjoyed his time as Steer Superintendent at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show. He made a life for himself and built his own successful business harvesting cotton and helping everyone he met along the way for over 40 years.Cuate was a unique and special soul who had a deep understanding and love for God. He fulfilled his life's purpose by spreading love and light to everyone who knew him, he lent a helping hand to all, and made everyone feel special because he believed they truly were. Cuate was never too busy to call, and always knew the right words to say.Cuate was a Legend of Texas and as his friends have said, he would never have wanted a big deal made about him, but he really was a big deal. He knew God, he loved big and he was a true friend.He is survived by his son, the absolute light of his life, Sky Jeremiah Allen (Olivia Warren). To know Cuate was to know Sky, as there was nothing he loved more than talking about and celebrating his son's accomplishments, especially his creative talent.Cuate is also survived by his loving mother, Gladys Allen Lippincott (Larry, decd. 2000); his three sisters, Sherrie Allen Turner, Sandra Allen Kilgore (Bob) and Sheila Allen Goetzel of Corpus Christi, TX; and several nieces and nephews whom he loved deeply. He is preceded in death by his father, Claude "Babe" Turner Allen; Grandparents, Inez and Carl Allen, and Wilma and John Ulcak; Brother-in-law Ted Leon Turner, Jr.; and nephew, Ted Leon "Trey" Turner, III.Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9th at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 3918 County Rd. 61, Violet, TX. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10th at Corpus Christi Cathedral, 505 N. Upper Broadway, Corpus Christi, TX. In honor and celebration of Cuate's life, please wear white or color(s) of your choice.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Cuate Allen to Nueces County Junior Livestock Show, P.O. Box 260968, Corpus Christi, TX 78426.