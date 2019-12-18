|
Claudia Thonnard Maxwell, 85, of Corpus Christi, Texas, died peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019, surrounded and comforted by her loving family in the last several weeks, days, and final hours.
Claudia was born on July 28, 1934 in Colón, Panama to the late Costanza Marotti Thonnard, who was a native Italian, and Ernst Neumann Thonnard, who was a native German. Her childhood and adolescence were spent in many countries, including Germany, Italy, Panama, and Colombia. Her father's work as a doctor specializing in tropical diseases had taken the family to Latin America. The family immigrated to the United States in 1957 to Tallahassee, Florida, after which she moved to New York City for about a decade. She then moved, with her husband and father of her children, Hugh Maxwell, to Texas in 1969. She would eventually live in several Texan cities: Austin, Eagle Pass, and finally Corpus Christi, for the majority of her life. She taught German and Spanish in high school for over two decades. She was eternally a creative spirit, a writer of poetry and short stories, a Middle Eastern dancer as the persona of Fatima, and an accomplished painter. She adored several generations of her cats and took on the campaign against cruelty to animals. She was always outgoing, social and loved being surrounded by many friends throughout her life.
She is survived by her children, Constance Maxwell and husband Richard Davidson, and Sara Maxwell; sister, Ingrid Thonnard Phillips; nephews: Paul Thonnard and wife Christin, Stefan Thonnard and wife Lynn; nieces: Janeen Domitrovic and husband Ron, and Dee Rudolph and husband Jacob; daughter-in-law Kyongsook Park; and granddaughter, Samara Maxwell.
A Mass will be held to celebrate her life, friends, and family Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Noon at St. Ignacio Catholic Church in Monticello, NM, with Fr. Don Hyatt officiating. Friends and family will gather following the Mass. She was laid to rest in the Monticello Cemetery, where her daughter resides. The family asks that any memorials be made to The Humane Society of the United States. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. 303 Cedar, T. or C., NM, 575/894-2574. For online memorial message please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019