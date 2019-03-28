Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Resources
Claudina G. Wilmot

Corpus Christi, TX

Claudina G. Wilmot went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1932 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sisters and granddaughter. Claudina leaves behind to cherish her memories her beloved husband of sixty six years Victor Inez Wilmot, daughters, Yvonne Leos (Johnny), Nancy Wilmot, Lucy A. Wilmot and sons, Victor Wilmot, Jr.,(Irene), Michael Wilmot (Dee), thirteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, two beloving pets, Baby and Duke. She was a joker, loved dancing, music, bowling and bingo. Gone from our sights but never from our hearts.

Memorial Rosary will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Guardian funeral home chapel "B".
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 28, 2019
