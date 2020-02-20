|
|
Dr. Clayton D. Soleyn
Corpus Christi - Dr. Clayton D. Soleyn passed away peacefully at the Bay Area Hospital on Monday, 17 February, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas at the age of seventy two years.
Clayton is survived by his two daughters Narissa Soleyn and Autumn Rose Soleyn. He is preceded in death by his wife Silma Soleyn.
Clayton was born on 16 October, 1947 in Rose Bank, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, West Indies, to Samuel Soleyn and Audrey Soleyn (nee Sutherland). He attended the Saint Vincent Grammar School then the Alabama Christian College and Harding Graduate School of Religion, where he earned the Doctorate of Divinity degree. He married Silma Bailey in 1973. Over 38 years of marriage, the couple welcomed two lovely daughters into their home and taught them the value of Christian living.
Clayton became a Christian in 1966 and dedicated himself to the study of the Holy Scriptures and the preaching of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. His manner of life was a good illustration of the message that he preached. He worked to established congregations of the Church of Christ in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, in the West Indies. He was the preacher of the West Point Church of Christ and lastly the Hampshire Road Church of Christ in Corpus Christi, Texas. Clayton was a true man of God who found his calling in life and worked every day to fulfill that calling.
A funeral is scheduled for 25 February, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, with a reception to follow at Hampshire Road Church of Christ, Corpus Christi, Texas 78408. Brother Victor Frazier will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Clayton's life. The family would like to thank all those who have expressed their condolences.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020