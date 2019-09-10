Services
Turcotte-Piper Mortuary
205 General Cavazos Blvd
Kingsville, TX 78363
(361) 592-9394
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Turcotte-Piper Mortuary
205 General Cavazos Blvd
Kingsville, TX 78363
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Turcotte-Piper Mortuary
205 General Cavazos Blvd
Kingsville, TX 78363
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clem Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clem Baker


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clem Baker Obituary
Clem Baker

Kingsville - Clem Charles Baker, of Kingsville, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the age of 72. He was born on September 13, 1946, to Charles and Betty Baker. Clem was a member of the National Guard and also taught American History at H.M. King High. He retired from Exxon after 25 years of service. He was an avid hunter as well as a devoted Cowboys and Astros fan. He enjoyed spending time after retirement at the ranch he owned with his brother, that was his happy place. Clem will always be remembered for his witty sense of humor, that his son, Clem, and grandson, Cade, both inherited from him. He was loved by so many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Betty Baker.

Clem is survived by his wife of 19 years, Rosalinda A. Baker; One brother, Burke (Sandra) Baker; 3 children, Clem Jr. (Ashley) Baker, Vikki Baker, Gus Baker; 4 step children: Lisa (William) Gordon, Christy (Ruben) Naranjo, Joe Anthony Mata, Cruz Mata III; Nephew, Dustin (Alisha) Baker; Niece, Katie (Phil) Gonzales; 2 grandchildren: Cade and Emery Baker; 8 step-grandchildren: Sabrina, Joe Anthony, Jordan, Aniesa, Sarenite, Raydin, Sergio, Augustine; and 2 step great-grandchildren: Makenna and Noah.

Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00p.m. at Turcotte Piper Mortuary. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00am at Turcotte Piper Mortuary Chapel with Deacon Joiner officiating. Burial will follow the service at Chamberlain Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Elks Lodge following the burial at noon.

Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd. Kingsville, Texas 78363.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clem's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turcotte-Piper Mortuary
Download Now