Clem Baker
Kingsville - Clem Charles Baker, of Kingsville, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the age of 72. He was born on September 13, 1946, to Charles and Betty Baker. Clem was a member of the National Guard and also taught American History at H.M. King High. He retired from Exxon after 25 years of service. He was an avid hunter as well as a devoted Cowboys and Astros fan. He enjoyed spending time after retirement at the ranch he owned with his brother, that was his happy place. Clem will always be remembered for his witty sense of humor, that his son, Clem, and grandson, Cade, both inherited from him. He was loved by so many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Betty Baker.
Clem is survived by his wife of 19 years, Rosalinda A. Baker; One brother, Burke (Sandra) Baker; 3 children, Clem Jr. (Ashley) Baker, Vikki Baker, Gus Baker; 4 step children: Lisa (William) Gordon, Christy (Ruben) Naranjo, Joe Anthony Mata, Cruz Mata III; Nephew, Dustin (Alisha) Baker; Niece, Katie (Phil) Gonzales; 2 grandchildren: Cade and Emery Baker; 8 step-grandchildren: Sabrina, Joe Anthony, Jordan, Aniesa, Sarenite, Raydin, Sergio, Augustine; and 2 step great-grandchildren: Makenna and Noah.
Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00p.m. at Turcotte Piper Mortuary. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00am at Turcotte Piper Mortuary Chapel with Deacon Joiner officiating. Burial will follow the service at Chamberlain Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Elks Lodge following the burial at noon.
Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd. Kingsville, Texas 78363.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 10, 2019