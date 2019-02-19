|
Clemente B. Lopez
Robstown, TX
Clemente B. Lopez, a long time resident of Robstown, Tx died on February 16, 2019, he was 86 years old. He passed awayin the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.
Clemente is survived by his wife, Juanita G. Lopez; his children, Balerio (Delia) Lopez, O'nora L. Soliz, Adolfo (Norma)Lopez, Sr., Carolina Lopez, Norma (Hector) Flores Sr.; his grandchildren, Linda (James) Torrez Jr., Adolfo (Myra)Ysassi, Nicole (Jaime) Martinez, Hector (Coree) Flores II, Daniela R. Lopez, Adolfo (Vivian) Lopez, Jr., David A. Soliz,Donica A. Lopez, and Amy Rose Lopez; and his great-grandchildren, Bella, Ben Clemente, Marissa, Alejandra, LJ, Sophia, Adelina, Allison Grace, Adrian, Alaina Faith, and Trey. As well as siblings, Bernardo, Felipe, Dionisio, Floyd, Elvira, Santos, Angelita, Rosa, Baudelia, and Adriana.
Clemente was born in Live Oak County, Tx on November 23, 1932. He grew up in the community of Ray Point, Tx. Clemente worked as a farmhand alongside his father. Later, he became an Electric Contractor's assistant, gaining the education and experience to go and be employed by Nueces Electric Coop. Retiring after 38 yrs.
Growing up, Clemente enjoyed playing guitar and the accordion in a band. It was his love of music that took him to a dance where he met his love, Juanita. They were married for 66 years.
Clemente Lopez has often been sung El Rey to, as he is the "Rey" of our family. He was a man of great strength, courage,and love. We were Blessed to be his family.
He is now reunited with his son - in - law Hector Flores Sr.; his sisters, Carolina Lopez, Florencia Alvarez; and his
parents, Nicanor and Yrene Lopez.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown,
Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln, Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 19, 2019