Cleo Norris Ray
Cleo Norris Ray (70) passed away May 5,2020 of complications during surgery.
Cleo proudly served in the US Army70-71. Later in life, as a civilian CDL Driver, He worked with the military as Convoy Commander in Iraq 2004-2008.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Alonzo Ray and June Dolores Malone, and Son, Ryan Maxwell Ray. Left to mourn are his wife, Jeannie Metoyer Ray, Son, Carl Andrew Ray (Rachel), a stepson, Aaron Miles Metoyer and sister, Carla Ann Koppenhaver (Gerald).
A puzzle for some, Endeared by all, he lived a full and extraordinary life and will sorely be missed.
Services and Celebration of life at a later date
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 12 to May 14, 2020