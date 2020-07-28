1/1
Cleotilde Martinez "Til" Gonzalez
Cleotilde "Til" Martinez Gonzalez

Cleotilde "Til" Martinez Gonzalez went to be with Our Lord on July 27, 2020 at the age of 66, after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Til was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to her loving parents Juan and Josephine Q. Martinez on July 30, 1953. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend; now our Guardian Angel. She had a natural gift of taking care of others. Her beautiful spirit will live on forever.

Til leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband Jose "Joe" Rocha; sons Omar Gonzalez, Jr. (Jackie Hinojosa) and John Michael Gonzalez (Angela Gonzalez); grandchildren: Isabella Gonzalez, Julian Gonzalez, Lauren Gonzalez, and Alexandria Gonzalez; siblings: Eloisa Morales (George, deceased), Hector Martinez (Beatrice), Eddie Martinez (Diana), Willie Martinez (Alma), David Quintanilla (Gracie); numerous nieces, nephews, and other family whom she loved dearly.

She is preceded in death by her siblings: Abel Quintanilla, Humberto Quintanilla (Yolanda), Pauline Infante, Ramona Aguilar (Alfredo); and both of her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3-5 p.m. at Guardian Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 5.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
