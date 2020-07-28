1/1
Clifford Boyd Cooper
1935 - 2020
Clifford Boyd Cooper

Ingleside - Clifford Boyd Cooper (84) passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home peacefully with his family at his side. He was born on November 16, 1935 to Oliver Claude and Daisy Marie Cooper in Bay City Texas. Clifford was an early pioneer of the shrimping industry in Aransas Pass. He also shrimped off the coast of Africa and South America. He loved the open sea and filling his nets with shrimp from our beautiful Gulf of Mexico. He even taught net weaving to interested young men at Del Mar Tech College to help spur the shrimping industry. Later in life he worked for Gulf King Marine as a maintenance/mechanic for their fleet of shrimp boats. Cliff was a name everybody knew to turn to if they had a question involving boats or catching shrimp. Cliff loved a fish fry at home especially with fresh caught fish from our local bays.

He is survived by his children Gary (Beverly) Cooper, Tim (Patricia) Cooper, and Rebecca (Rick) Nielsen. He is survived by one sister, Dorothy Asher. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 63 years Billie Lou Hyatt, by his parents, his sister Wanda Palmer, and his brothers O.C. Cooper Jr., Larry Cooper and his son Ronald B. Cooper.

The family would like to thank Clare, Addie, Josh, Chrystal and Jennifer from Harbor Hospice for they are loving care of Cliff (dad). A memorial/graveside service will be scheduled in the near future at Aransas Memorial Park, Rockport, Texas where his ashes will be buried alongside his wife Billie Lou. In Lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.

GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME (361) 853-0155




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
