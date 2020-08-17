Clifford Charles Edge, Jr.
Clifford Charles Edge, Jr. should have written his own obituary. He was a fine writer. He was born to Clifford Charles Edge, Sr. and Grace Brown Edge in Bryan, Texas on February 20th, 1933.
As a young man, Clifford found that his writing talent and capacity to learn served him well in pursuit of his career choice as a Methodist pastor. He achieved two Master's degrees and a Doctorate of Philosophy from the University of Texas.
He always had a plan for his life which included meeting and marrying a lovely Methodist woman, who turned out to be a superb musician and pianist as well: Carla Ehlers. They were a handsome young couple ready to serve in the Methodist church wherever God sent them.
Clifford and Carla were told they would not be able to have children, but the children apparently thought otherwise. Clifford's children were the light of his life. They came in rapid succession: Clifford Charles (Kippy) in 1962, David Carl in 1963, Craig Martin in 1967, James Christian in 1969 and Cara Diane in 1972. He was a dad who played games with his kids, loved to travel to amusement parks with them, enjoyed cooking for them, loved to plan parties for them and just loved being with them.
Being a Methodist pastor meant moving many times; Clifford served in many, many Methodist churches including appointments in Alvin, Bryan, Utopia, Houston, Fredericksburg, Brownsville, Llano, and Robstown until 1979 when he took sabbatical so that his kids could complete high school without having to move. He worked at Del Mar College, Texas A & I Kingsville, Robstown High School and the Robstown Record using his writing skills and his penchant for history in his new careers. He later rejoined the ministry and commuted to smaller rural Methodist churches so that his family could stay put.
Clifford loved to have his family all together. When his kids started marrying and having kids, he was a very happy man. He was Granddaddy to his grandkids. They knew he would sit with them for hours reading a book or playing Pick a Patch, Uncle Wiggly, or Candyland without losing patience. When the grandkids were old enough, he loved to take them to movies, plays and concerts. A particular favorite activity was taking the family out to a restaurant. He loved seeing a table of 16 to 20 people including his kids, grandkids and friends who tagged along sitting in a restaurant at several tables pushed together. And he always footed the bill; no question that he'd do so.
His intelligence was astounding, but you would only find that out if you took the time to ask him something. If you had an interest in: movies, historic buildings, downtown revitalization, politics, history, rock music, electricity, or most any topic, you could easily write a school essay on the information you gleaned from a conversation with Clifford.
Clifford also kept track of birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, and any other notable milestones and always made a point to send a card or treat a group to dinner to honor those special occasions in our lives. For him, any excuse to get together as a family was important.
As of August 12th, 2020, Clifford left us to be with his wife of 59 years, Carla Diane Ehlers Edge as well as his loving parents, uncles and aunts; he is survived by his five kids: Kippy (Debbie) of Portland, Texas; Carl of San Luis Obispo California; Craig (Michelle) of Andover, Kansas; Chris (Mimi) of Los Fresnos, Texas; Cara (Louis) of Cedar Park, Texas. He is also survived by his twelve grandkids: Chelsea, Caitlin (Hunter), Courtny, Camber, Caven, Cora, Cenna, Camie, Carly, Casey, Jacques and Emile.
If you'd like to honor Clifford's memory with a gift, the family is requesting donations be sent to The Ritz Theater in Corpus Christi Texas, a place that was near and dear to Clifford's heart.
To donate, go to http://www.ccritz.com/donate
or send checks to Corpus Christi Patch, 402 Peoples St. Suite 1A, Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Service for family only in Palacios, TX was held at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home on Saturday with graveside at Palacios Cemetery on August 15th, 2020.