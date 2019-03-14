|
Clifford Lee Baxter
Robstown, TX
Clifford Lee Baxter passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 79. He was born in Robstown, TX on November 3, 1939 to Hubert Lee and Nadean Baxter and grew up on the family farm off F.M. 624. He enrolled in school at Calallen before transferring to Banquete, where he graduated high school in 1958. While in high school he played numerous sports and was very active in Future Farmers of America. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the Army and completed basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. After discharge, he enrolled at Texas A&I University in Kingsville and worked on the family farm. In February 1964, he began work at Southwestern Oil refinery in Corpus Christi and, on June 12 of that year, married Nora Dean Brand of Agua Dulce. He adopted Nora Dean's daughter Lisa Gail (born 12/23/1958) and, on November 10, 1968, welcomed a son, Jeffrey Lee Baxter.
He moved the family from their home in Corpus Christi back to the Baxter family farm in 1971, eventually building a house that he designed on the property in 1976. To this point during his tenure with Southwestern, he had continued to assist his father with the farming operation, and would assume full responsibility for it after Hubert retired in 1972, all the while maintaining a full time schedule at the refinery. During this time, he also served on committees for the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show and on the Board of Directors for Banquete Co-op.
Upon his retirement from Southwestern in 1998 and the death of his wife Nora Dean a year later, he decided to merge his farming operation with Harwell Farms, for whom he worked until retiring for good in October 2015.
In 2017, as his health began a slow decline, it was decided that he would sell his house on the farm and move to Olathe, Kansas in the Kansas City area to live with his son, Jeff, and his family.
Clifford Lee Baxter was preceded in death by his father Hubert Lee Baxter, his mother Frances Nadean Baxter, and his wife Nora Dean Baxter. He is survived by a daughter, Lisa Gail Burkhart of Del Rio, Texas, and a son, Jeffrey Lee (Cindy) Baxter of Olathe, Kansas, as well as four grandchildren: Tawni Neugent and Joshua Jones, both of Del Rio, Texas, and Cora & Nola Miller of Olathe, Kansas.
A memorial service will be held at 10am on Saturday, March 16 at River Hills Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to River Hills Baptist Church in the name of Clifford Lee Baxter.
