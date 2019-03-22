|
|
Clifford Sellers
Corpus Christi, TX
Clifford Sellers, 92, passed away on March 17, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1926 in Clarks, Louisiana. His wife of 66 years, Helen Fay Sellers, preceded him in death in 2016. He is survived by his two sons, Clifford Wynne Sellers (Leslie) and Charles Ray Sellers (Diane); two granddaughters, Melissa Stone (Alan) and Stephanie Sellers, and one great-grandson, Jack Stone. His parents were John Cooper Sellers and Agnes Hobson Sellers. He served in the Army in the 637th Tank Destroyer Unit & participated in the War of the Philippines & left the Philippines to invade Japan during World War II where he participated in the occupation of Japan. After the War, Clifford attended and graduated from Northwestern State University, Natchitoches, Louisiana. Clifford worked for Pennzoil Company (now Devon) as District Landman and later as an independent petroleum landman consultant. He loved to fish, hunt and shoot skeet. Clifford was a great skeet shooter and an active member and former board member of the Corpus Christi Gun Club (formerly Corpus Christi Pistol and Rifle Club). He was also a former director and member of the Sands Skeet Club on the Corpus Christi Naval Base where for 18 years he and his wife, Helen, managed the Club. Cliff was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. He loved his family and friends who were the center of his life. He had a great memory and was never short on words as he loved to visit, teach and mentor others. Clifford will be missed by those whose lives he touched.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 22, 2019