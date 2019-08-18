|
Clyde Joseph Richter
Corpus Christi - Clyde Joseph Richter, 89, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 15, 2019. Clyde was born in Alice, Texas, on January 15, 1930 to Charles Frederick and Della Grossman Richter.
Clyde served in the U.S. Navy and owned Intra Coastal Enterprises and Richter's Precision Air with his wife, Jackie Richter. As a lifelong Lutheran, Clyde belonged to Trinity Lutheran Church and valued his social and business memberships in the Texas Restaurant Association, the NRA, VFW, American Legion, and Southside Lion's Club. Clyde was passionate about caring for his family and for his community through hard work and acts of service. He enjoyed imparting his love for creative pursuits through woodworking, metal working, hunting, and more.
Clyde is survived by his loving wife, Jackie, and his children Lisa Clark, Clyde Junior, and Sarah Richter. Clyde is also survived by his brother Charles Richter and sister Margie Ray. His grandchildren: Jacquelyn Levasseur, Sam Clark, Joseph, Elizabeth, Rebekah, Daniel, Michael, Mariel, and Micaela Richter, Piper and Sayer Browning; and seven great grandchildren.
We want to thank Doctors Pamela Smith, Paul Heath, and Zakaria Saleem. We also thank friends Ruth and Stacy Asher.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make any desired contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church or to a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 18, 2019