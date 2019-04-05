Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Coleman Burris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coleman Hudson Burris


1995 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Coleman Hudson Burris Obituary
Coleman Hudson Burris

Corpus Christi - Coleman Hudson Burris, age 23, passed away April 3, 2019. He was born on April 13, 1995 to Travis H. Burris and Renee E. Turcotte in Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from Ole Miss in 2017.

Coleman enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing and skiing, being at the beach and hanging out at the ranch. He spent many weekends and holidays being surrounded with family and friends cooking out and sharing laughter. Coleman had an adventurous spirit, be it a simple day out in the country or traveling abroad, he was able to fit in and bring his special charm to every situation. His smile, infectious laugh and humor were a blessing to all who knew him.

Coleman is preceded in death by his grandfather John W. (Jack) Turcotte and Uncle Bob Fisher. Left to cherish his memories are his father Travis Burris, mother Renee Turcotte, brother Foster Burris, grandparents John and Edith Burris, grandmother Barbara S. Turcotte, Aunt Therese (Vern) Crocker, Aunt Michelle Rivers (Rodney) Haggerton, Uncle John Greg (Carry) Turcotte, Aunt Erin Fisher, Aunt Kristin Turcotte, Aunt Elaine (John) Darby, Uncle John (Cecelia) Burris and numerous cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Driscoll Children's hospital Earmarked for Mental Illness/ Suicide prevention and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide: sptsusa.org
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now