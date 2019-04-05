Coleman Hudson Burris



Corpus Christi - Coleman Hudson Burris, age 23, passed away April 3, 2019. He was born on April 13, 1995 to Travis H. Burris and Renee E. Turcotte in Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from Ole Miss in 2017.



Coleman enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing and skiing, being at the beach and hanging out at the ranch. He spent many weekends and holidays being surrounded with family and friends cooking out and sharing laughter. Coleman had an adventurous spirit, be it a simple day out in the country or traveling abroad, he was able to fit in and bring his special charm to every situation. His smile, infectious laugh and humor were a blessing to all who knew him.



Coleman is preceded in death by his grandfather John W. (Jack) Turcotte and Uncle Bob Fisher. Left to cherish his memories are his father Travis Burris, mother Renee Turcotte, brother Foster Burris, grandparents John and Edith Burris, grandmother Barbara S. Turcotte, Aunt Therese (Vern) Crocker, Aunt Michelle Rivers (Rodney) Haggerton, Uncle John Greg (Carry) Turcotte, Aunt Erin Fisher, Aunt Kristin Turcotte, Aunt Elaine (John) Darby, Uncle John (Cecelia) Burris and numerous cousins.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Driscoll Children's hospital Earmarked for Mental Illness/ Suicide prevention and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide: sptsusa.org