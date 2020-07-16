Colin Sykes



Corpus Christi - Colin Sykes passed away peacefully at his home in Corpus Christi the morning of July 5th. He is survived by his three daughters, two son-in-laws, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, his sister Margret Parsons and her children in England. For the last 10 months of his life he was cared for by an amazing team, Colin, along with the family are incredibly grateful for them. He is surely reunited with the love of his life and wife of 64 years, Judy Sykes who passed away last September.



Colin was born December 26th, 1929 to Eva and Arthur Sykes in the village of Redford, County Nottingham, England. His 90 years of life were rich and full of adventures to many corners of the globe. He pursued a lifelong career as a chemical engineer along with serving in the Royal Airforce. As a lover of the arts, he played the saxophone his entire adult life, performed on stage with local theatre groups where ever the family was living. He was an artist like his father and created a collection of portraits, landscapes and figure drawings. As an advocate for social justice he marched for climate change, civil rights, Citizens United, registered countless to vote, fed the homeless at Timmons Ministry and volunteered at KEDT public television and radio. He loved playing tennis and riding his bike. He took up running in the early 1970s and kept it up until he was in his 70s! He was a loving father and husband, with a good sense of humor and always up for a cup of tea and a biscuit. If you would like to honor Colin please participate in the upcoming election. Donations can be made in his name to KEDT Public Radio, Corpus Christi. His virtual memorial service will be held by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Corpus Christi, where he was a dedicated member for 40 years.



The service will take place July 19th at 1:00pm.



It can be viewed via Zoom-Password: 554165Meeting ID: 149 396 484



If you need technical help using Zoom please email: contact@uucorpus.org









