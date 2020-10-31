1/1
Colleen H. McQueen
Colleen H. McQueen

Corpus Christi - Colleen McQueen, age 91, passed away October 30, 2020. She was born on June 26, 1929 to Henry and Carrie Jones Hegler in Richfield, North Carolina. She was married to her husband, Clyde McQueen, for sixty two years.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and taking care of her family.

Colleen is preceded in death by her husband Clyde McQueen, son Steve McQueen, brother O. Pete (Minnie) Hegler, sisters Ruby (Jay) Waller and Doris (Bill) Fesperman. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter DeAnna McQueen, nieces Elaine Honeycutt and Brenda Cooke, nephews Billy Joe Fesperman, Keith Fesperman, Tommy Lee Honeycutt and Brent Cooke and her grand-dog Harley.

The family would like to thank Anthem Home Care and the Waterford Assisted Living Facility for their compassionate care.

A Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. that same day. A livestream of the service will be available to view on Colleen's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
