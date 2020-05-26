|
Concepcion "Connie" Cavazos Mendez
Corpus Christi - Concepcion "Connie" Cavazos Mendez passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born to Pedro Cavazos and Juana Acuna on September 24, 1927.
The youngest of sixteen children, she was an excellent self-taught seamstress and loved cooking for family and friends.
Concepcion is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, two sons; Eugenio Rodriguez Jr. and Raymond Frank Rodriguez.
Connie is survived by five children Mary Esther (Eduardo) Cantu, Mary Helen Vela, Rosalind (David) Buitron, Ronald W. Rodriguez (Paula Hoffman), Robert Steve (Amanda) Cortez, sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren (one expected); and two great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers escorting Grandma Connie (Gigi) will be: Ronald W. Rodriguez, Eugenio Rodriguez III, David Buitron, Andrew Vela, John Henry Rodriguez, and Rodrigo Ramon III.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Jameson Cortez, Heriberto E. Vela III, Wayne Rodriguez, Eugenio Rodriguez IV, and Frank Campos
Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with a Chapel service to be celebrated at 12:30 p.m.; Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park 2731 Comanche St..
All services will be under the direction of Guardian Funeral Home, 5922 Crosstown Access Rd., Corpus Christi, Texas
Special thanks to Brenda Ramon and her staff at St. Benedict Home Health, to nurses Brenda Arredondo, Laura Benavides, Liza Castillo and staff at First Home Health for their excellent care and friendship, special friends Laura Riojas and Olga Casas; as well as Dr. Andres Bonelli, Dr. Srikanth Damaraju, and their staff for their many years of care.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020