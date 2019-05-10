Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Concepcion Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Concepcion F. Gonzalez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Concepcion F. Gonzalez Obituary
Concepcion F. Gonzalez

Corpus Christi - Our beloved mother and grandmother, Concepcion F. Gonzalez passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of May 5th 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She lived a wonderful 90 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents Mateo and Clemencia G. Franco, her husband Antonio C. Gonzalez, her son Moses Gonzalez, her son in law Tim L. Roth, 3 sisters and 1 brother.

She is survived and will be remembered lovingly by her brother, Ramon Franco; her children Guadalupe A. Ortiz, Antonio F. Gonzalez, Janie G. Lerma, Mrs. Rosa Anna Roth, Daniel Gonzalez, Joel Gonzalez, Michael Gonzalez and Mark Gonzalez, 23 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Visitation will be from 5-9 pm, Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Concepcion will be laid to rest at 10 am, Monday May 13th, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home.

She will be treasured forever by those who knew and loved her. Her loss is immeasurable but so is the love she left behind.

Condolences can be offered at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now