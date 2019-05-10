|
Concepcion F. Gonzalez
Corpus Christi - Our beloved mother and grandmother, Concepcion F. Gonzalez passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of May 5th 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She lived a wonderful 90 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents Mateo and Clemencia G. Franco, her husband Antonio C. Gonzalez, her son Moses Gonzalez, her son in law Tim L. Roth, 3 sisters and 1 brother.
She is survived and will be remembered lovingly by her brother, Ramon Franco; her children Guadalupe A. Ortiz, Antonio F. Gonzalez, Janie G. Lerma, Mrs. Rosa Anna Roth, Daniel Gonzalez, Joel Gonzalez, Michael Gonzalez and Mark Gonzalez, 23 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Visitation will be from 5-9 pm, Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Concepcion will be laid to rest at 10 am, Monday May 13th, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home.
She will be treasured forever by those who knew and loved her. Her loss is immeasurable but so is the love she left behind.
Condolences can be offered at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 10, 2019