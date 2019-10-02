|
Concepcion Luna
Corpus Christi, TX - Concepcion Luna, 87, of Corpus Christi, passed away September 27, 2019. She was born in Asherton, Texas on December 11, 1931. She was married to Torcuato Luna on April 24, 1955.
Connie worked at Nueces News Agency for thirty years as a bookkeeper and retired in 1987. She had a passion and love for family and all her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Norma L. Muniz. She is survived by her Husband Torcuato Luna; Children Adela Gutierrez and Arnold Luna; Grandchildren Adriana Lane, Aimee Bendure, Denise Gutierrez, Michael Gutierrez, Great-grandchildren Alyssandra Lane, Kaitlyn Lane, Matthew Bendure, Isabelle Bendure, and Mia Bendure.
Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens 8200 Old Brownsville Road on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Holy Rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church followed by Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to: www.memorygardens.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 2, 2019