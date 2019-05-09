Concordia G. Goce



Corpus Christi - Concordia (Cording) German Goce, 80, passed away May 6, 2019. She was born on April 16, 1939 in Candon City, Philippines. She graduated from Candon City Provincial High School. She married her husband of 60 years on March 17, 1959. Cording retired from TRW/IRC after 26 years. She was a very loving and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She will always be remembered for her tremendous love for God. She taught us to pray and trust in God. Cording loved to sing, especially to her husband and she also loved to dance with him. She was a hard worker and would do anything for her family. She will always be remembered for her wonderful delicious dishes especially lumpias and pancit.



Concordia is preceded in death by her parents, Amador German and Paciencia Garces, several brothers and sisters in the Philippines and one great grandchild, Joshua Josiah Vidal.



Concordia is survived by her husband, Elpidio G Goce and children, Richard Goce, Stewart Goce (Elda), Irene Reyes (Joseph), Melvyn Goce, 19 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and her siblings in the Philippines.



Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Seaside Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.