Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Seaside Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Concordia Goce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Concordia G. Goce


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Concordia G. Goce Obituary
Concordia G. Goce

Corpus Christi - Concordia (Cording) German Goce, 80, passed away May 6, 2019. She was born on April 16, 1939 in Candon City, Philippines. She graduated from Candon City Provincial High School. She married her husband of 60 years on March 17, 1959. Cording retired from TRW/IRC after 26 years. She was a very loving and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She will always be remembered for her tremendous love for God. She taught us to pray and trust in God. Cording loved to sing, especially to her husband and she also loved to dance with him. She was a hard worker and would do anything for her family. She will always be remembered for her wonderful delicious dishes especially lumpias and pancit.

Concordia is preceded in death by her parents, Amador German and Paciencia Garces, several brothers and sisters in the Philippines and one great grandchild, Joshua Josiah Vidal.

Concordia is survived by her husband, Elpidio G Goce and children, Richard Goce, Stewart Goce (Elda), Irene Reyes (Joseph), Melvyn Goce, 19 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and her siblings in the Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Seaside Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now