Connie Venita Kosarek
Corpus Christi - Connie Venita Kosarek went to heaven and left a loving legacy at the age of 85 on October 29, 2019.
Connie was born in Woodsboro, Texas on July 24, 1934. She married Willie J. Kosarek on September 9, 1954, celebrating 65 years together. Her talents included playing the piano and working jigsaw puzzles. She maintained a beautiful yard and garden with her green thumb. She loved outdoors, butterflies and birds. She treasured traveling to Branson, Missouri, with Willie and enjoying the shows there. She also loved shopping at Macy's and twinning with her best friend Dorthie Hicks. She was always seen as a godly woman with Christ at the center of her life and attending church at King's Crossing Church of Christ.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents Allen and Addie McKinzie, brother Gerald McKinzie, and grandchild Nicholas Kosarek. Her loving memory will be kept alive through her husband Willie J. Kosarek, children Steve and Debbie Kosarek, Jay and Becky Kosarek, Stan and Renee Kosarek, and Michelle and Matt Maupin, 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and many loved family and friends.
A celebration of Connie's life will be held at King's Crossing Church of Christ, 5901 Yorktown Blvd in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Saturday November 2, 2019, at 6 pm. Visitation will be held at Seaside Memorial Funeral Home from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday November 1, 2019. Private burial will be Saturday morning. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Kings Crossing Prison Ministries, 5901 Yorktown Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78414 or to a .
Connie will be in our hearts and minds forever. We love you.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019