Conrad "Chunk" F. Evetts Jr.
Victoria, TX
Conrad "Chunk" F. Evetts Jr., passed away on Thursday March 21, 2019 at the age of 69. Chunk was a long time resident of Kingsville TX, but spent the last several years as a resident of Victoria TX. Chunk will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was great family man and friend to any and all who knew him.
Chunk was born in Alice TX on March 11, 1950 to Conrad "Chunk" F. Evetts Sr. and Opal Wadene Evetts. He spent his working life in the South Texas Oil and Gas Industry. He was a proud graduate of Texas A&I University. He thoroughly enjoyed life...fishing, hunting, cooking, dancing...and loved spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Conrad "Chunk" F. Evetts Sr. and his brother Timothy Evetts.
Chunk leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife Kathy Evetts, his daughter, Ryan Michalak and her husband Jeff, his grandson Conrad "Chunk" Michael Michalak, stepdaughter Kristin Wilson and her husband Eric and their daughters - Sutter and Everly; stepdaughter Kayci Sheldrup and stepsons Marshall Goldsum and Clint Goldsum; his mother, Wadene Lyle, his brothers Tab Evetts and his wife Marlene, Darryl Evetts and his wife Debra, and Heath Evetts, and his sister, Opal "Dena" McDonald and her husband Kevin, and sister-in-law Rita McGee.
A Memorial Service will be held at Schertz United Methodist Church located at 3460 Roy Richard Drive, Schertz TX 78154 Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11:00am. Friends and Family are invited to "Celebrate Chunk's Life" following the memorial service at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 509 Schertz Pkwy, Schertz, TX 78154.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 28, 2019