Consuelo "Chelo" M. Guerra



Consuelo (Chelo) M. Guerra completed her earthly journey and was welcomed into our Lord's Heavenly Kingdom on February 24, 2019. Her spirit is carried on by her loving husband, Joe, son Joseph, daughter-in-law Tricia, and grandchildren Kyle and Hayley.



Chelo was born on March 10, 1927 in Laredo, Texas and graduated from Martin High School in 1945. She married her husband Joe in 1959 and moved to Corpus Christi, where she lived the remainder of her earthly life. She was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of St. Patrick Parish. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She cherished every moment she was able to spend with her grandchildren, and her memory will be a blessing to all who knew and loved her.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe and Juanita Martinez; siblings Jesus M. Martinez, Esperanza (Matias) Garcia, Amelia Martinez, Guadalupe C. Martinez, Jr., and baby sister Maria Luisa Martinez; as well as brothers-in-law, Jose M. Azios and Richard G. Morales, Sr.



She is further survived by her sisters Alicia Morales and Beatriz Azios; sisters-in-law Lydia Martinez, Graciela Martinez, and Lita Guerra; brothers-in-law Xavier Guerra and Oscar (Debbie) Guerra, and by many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend their most heartfelt gratitude to her caregivers Ina, Elvira, Laura, Sandra, and Katherine for their loving and compassionate care. The family also appreciates the special care and counseling provided by Altus Hospice.



The family will be receiving condolences on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 6:00pm at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, 4357 Ocean Drive, with Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3350 S. Alameda St. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park, 4357 Ocean Drive.



Donations may be made in memory of Consuelo M. Guerra to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3350 S. Alameda St., Corpus Christi, TX 78411; Blessed Sacrament Convent, 4105 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78411; Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, 5201 Lipes, Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78413; or a charity of your choosing.