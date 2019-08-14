Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
Consuelo R. "Connie" Valdez


1937 - 2019
Consuelo R. "Connie" Valdez Obituary
Consuelo "Connie" R. Valdez

Corpus Christi - Consuelo "Connie" R. Valdez, 81, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away August 8, 2019. She was born in Kingsville, TX on September 17, 1937.

She was married to Filiberto Valdez Sr. for 42 years. Consuelo worked in retail for Kmart until her retirement in 1994.

Consuelo is preceded in death by her husband, Filiberto Valdez Sr.; son, Juan Valdez; parents, Manuel Ramirez and Maria R. Perez; and a granddaughter, Melissa Kraus.

She is survived by her children, Gloria (Ramiro) Montiel, Feliberto Valdez Jr., Norma (Hector) Olivarez and David Valdez; 4 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Anna Ramirez (Natividad) Perez, Juan Manuel (Martha) Ramirez.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to be held at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelMHolly.com for the Valdez family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 14, 2019
