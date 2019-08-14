|
Consuelo "Connie" R. Valdez
Corpus Christi - Consuelo "Connie" R. Valdez, 81, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away August 8, 2019. She was born in Kingsville, TX on September 17, 1937.
She was married to Filiberto Valdez Sr. for 42 years. Consuelo worked in retail for Kmart until her retirement in 1994.
Consuelo is preceded in death by her husband, Filiberto Valdez Sr.; son, Juan Valdez; parents, Manuel Ramirez and Maria R. Perez; and a granddaughter, Melissa Kraus.
She is survived by her children, Gloria (Ramiro) Montiel, Feliberto Valdez Jr., Norma (Hector) Olivarez and David Valdez; 4 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Anna Ramirez (Natividad) Perez, Juan Manuel (Martha) Ramirez.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to be held at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 14, 2019