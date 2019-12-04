|
Cora Ann Roach Stokes
Cora Ann Roach Stokes passed away on November 26, 2019 in Austin, Texas where she had spent the last 6 years with her daughter, Susan and son-in-law, Wayne Meehleib. She was born in Waco, Texas July 25, 1923 and moved to Corpus Christi, Texas when she was 6 months old. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Nollie and Fern Roach; grandparents, Myers and Clara Bell; uncle, Brigadier General Marcus Bell; in-laws, Sam and Marguerite Stokes; loving husband of 50 years, Sam B. Stokes; and precious daughter, Marguerite Stokes Storms.
Ann attended Menger Elementary School, Wynn Seale Jr. High School, and Corpus Christi High School (Roy Miller). In high school, she was a majorette and on the tennis team. She also played golf. She worked for Robb and Rally Theaters before her marriage in 1941 and for Corpus Christi First National Bank during WWII until the birth of her first child in 1945. Ann was an accomplished flower arranger and master seamstress. As a charter member of the Woodson Garden Club she entered the Corpus Christi flower show yearly and won many blue ribbons. She sewed dance costumes, formals and wedding dresses for her daughters and their friends. She made dolls for the Battered Women's Shelter. She was also a patron member of the Corpus Christi Aquarium. After her children left home, she took up painting porcelain. Painting was the joy of her life. She continued taking lessons because she believed you could never learn everything. She was a member of the Highlights Club of Corpus Christi and the Corpus Christi Art Center. She painted for 50 years until she lost her sight. She attended the First Baptist Church and took care of the toddlers for 15 years. She was in the women's groups for the Al Amin Shrine Club.
Ann is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Susan (Wayne) of Austin, TX and Terri (Rob) of Denver, CO; Son-in-law, Greg Storms of Corvallis, OR; four grandchildren; Debbie Meehleib Trautman (Bill) of Cape Girardeau; MO, David Miller (Kristin) of Centennial, CO; Danny Storms of Portland, OR; Mickey Storms of Corvallis, OR; and two great-grandchildren; Hannah Trautman of Cape Girardeau, MO and Eloise Miller of Centennial, CO.
Her life was filled with many friends. She loved to laugh and have fun. She had unique talent in design. She was the most loving wife and mother and her family always came first. She will be greatly missed.
Private services were held at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi, Texas. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 3115 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, TX, 78404. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
