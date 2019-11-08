|
|
Cora Elizabeth (Butts) Guettler
Taft - Cora Guettler, age 87, passed away November 7, 2019. She was born March 12, 1932 in Kingsville, Texas to Clyde and Annie Butts. They lived in Bishop, Texas until she was 10 years old. The family then moved to Corpus Christi, Texas.
Cora graduated from Corpus Christi High School. After graduation she went to work at the CPL meter department in Corpus Christi until she married, Charlie Guettler, on July 12, 1952 who was a farmer in the Taft area. Many knew her as "Pookie". She liked cooking, baking and raising vegetables. She loved having her family come and enjoy the results.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Guettler, daughter Janice Lay and parents Clyde and Annie Butts.
Cora is survived by her son Robert Guettler of Taft, TX; daughter Nancy (Robert) Fox of Portland, TX; seven grandchildren: Melissa Herrera, Jennifer Fox, Candice Salazar, Steven Fox, Kendra Gibson, Kelsey Gibson and Rebecca Burris and eight great grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. that same day. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019