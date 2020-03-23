|
Corando Valente Benavides
Corpus Christi - Corando Valente Benavides was born on May 2, 1930 in San Diego, TX and passed away on March 19, 2020.
He graduated from Corpus Christi High School. He was in the Korean Conflict from 1948-1952, where he was a Medic. He was employed by ARADMAC for 33 years. He was also a cursillo with the Catholic church. He enjoyed spending time at his ranch, spending time with grandchildren, barbecuing, and carpentry. He loved his morning walks and having coffee at the Whataburger on Ayers & SPID with the Coffee Club.
Corando is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Sylvia Z. Benavides; parents, Uvaldo & Josefa Benavides; his brother, Servando Benavides; his sister, Adela Benavides, and two of his grandchildren, Daniel G. Benavides & Paul H. Benavides.
Survivors include his children, Henry Benavides, Delia Z. Benavides, Daniel (Rosemary) Benavides, Albert Benavides, Brenda Benavides. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, his sister, Mary Garza, and brother, Joe Benavides and many other extended family members.
Special thanks to his daughters who took loving care of all his needs. To his son Henry, who helped build the ranch until he fell ill, and Daniel who continues to work and build the ranch.
Due to the restrictions regarding the Coronavirus, visitation and interment are private. Interment will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Park on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Pallbearers to honor him will be Daniel Benavides, Albert Benavides, Ian P Fairchild, Matthew C Benavides, Emanuel Brendan Ysaguirre III, and Frank Escamilla.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020