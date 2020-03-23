Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Resources
More Obituaries for Corando Benavides
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corando Valente Benavides


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Corando Valente Benavides Obituary
Corando Valente Benavides

Corpus Christi - Corando Valente Benavides was born on May 2, 1930 in San Diego, TX and passed away on March 19, 2020.

He graduated from Corpus Christi High School. He was in the Korean Conflict from 1948-1952, where he was a Medic. He was employed by ARADMAC for 33 years. He was also a cursillo with the Catholic church. He enjoyed spending time at his ranch, spending time with grandchildren, barbecuing, and carpentry. He loved his morning walks and having coffee at the Whataburger on Ayers & SPID with the Coffee Club.

Corando is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Sylvia Z. Benavides; parents, Uvaldo & Josefa Benavides; his brother, Servando Benavides; his sister, Adela Benavides, and two of his grandchildren, Daniel G. Benavides & Paul H. Benavides.

Survivors include his children, Henry Benavides, Delia Z. Benavides, Daniel (Rosemary) Benavides, Albert Benavides, Brenda Benavides. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, his sister, Mary Garza, and brother, Joe Benavides and many other extended family members.

Special thanks to his daughters who took loving care of all his needs. To his son Henry, who helped build the ranch until he fell ill, and Daniel who continues to work and build the ranch.

Due to the restrictions regarding the Coronavirus, visitation and interment are private. Interment will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Park on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Pallbearers to honor him will be Daniel Benavides, Albert Benavides, Ian P Fairchild, Matthew C Benavides, Emanuel Brendan Ysaguirre III, and Frank Escamilla.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Corando's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -