Corina Silva
Corpus Christi, TX
Corina Silva, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and cousin; was called home on March 2, 2019 after a long struggle with multiple health issues.
Corina loved all those who were lucky enough to know her. Corina was passionate about her work and loved all the seniors and families she assisted.
She is now rejoicing in heaven with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Corina is survived by her loving mother Minerva Silva; father Daniel Silva, Sr.; brothers: Daniel Silva, Jr. (Dolores), Lucas Silva (Letticia), Steve Silva (Loraine); sisters: Cynthia Silva (Joe Angel) and Cathy Silva Flores (Jesse). A beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews who will cherish her memories. A dear friend who will be greatly missed.
Public Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Guardian Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 6, 2019