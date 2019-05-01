Creed C. Coffee, Jr.



Corpus Christi - Creed C. Coffee Jr., passed peacefully from this earth on April 29, 2019. He was 95 years old. Creed was born in Big Spring, Texas on September 3, 1923 to Creed C. Coffee and Clara Jones Coffee. He graduated from Big Spring High School in 1940 and immediately went to Texas Technical College in Lubbock, Texas. His education was interrupted by World War II where he served in the United States Army as a Second Lieutenant in India and Burma. After the war he returned to Lubbock and received his degree in Chemical Engineering. After receiving his degree, Creed was hired by Magnolia Petroleum Company as a gas engineer. He was eventually transferred to Falfurrias, Texas with a few other single engineers. There, he met the love of his life, Alma Lorene Brown and they were married on October 29, 1949 at Lorene's parent's farm house in Argenta, Texas.



In 1950, the Korean War called Creed back to service. He was sent to Korea where he served as a Captain until he was honorably discharged in 1952. During his service, Daddy was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, two Bronze Service Stars, the American Theatre Campaign Medal, the Victory Medal and his battalion (the 185th Engineering Combat Unit) was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation for service during the Korean War.



After being honorably discharged, Daddy returned to Magnolia Petroleum Company which later became Mobil Oil Corporation. He and Lorene lived in Healdton, Oklahoma, Mamou Louisiana, Johnson Bayou and DeRitter, Louisiana. While in Johnson Bayou, their oldest daughter was born, Anna Margaret Coffee in 1960. Their youngest daughter, Joyce Elaine Coffee was born 4 ½ years later. In Oklahoma City, Creed and Lorene were wonderful parents and Joyce and Anna enjoyed an idyllic childhood.



While in Oklahoma City, Daddy returned to school and graduated with honors with a Master's degree in Business from Oklahoma City University in 1967. He also obtained his private pilot's license and his real estate license. He was able to fly his family on vacations every year in a six seat Cessna. Daddy was an avid golfer for his entire adult life. He and Lorene traveled after his retirement from Mobil Oil Corporation in 1984. Daddy remained a loyal Texas Tech University "Red Raider" his entire adult life and continued to believe that was the best university in Texas.



Daddy was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert Bruce Coffee and our mother, Lorene Brown Coffee. He is survived by his daughters, Anna Coffee Scheurich and her husband, Paul A. Scheurich and Joyce Coffee Morgan and her husband Edward Ray Morgan. He also has six wonderful grandchildren who he loved immensely, Catharine Lorraine Scheurich, Christopher Paul Scheurich, Jared Michael Scheurich, Matthew Gerard Scheurich, Parker Ray Morgan and Wyatt Laine Morgan. He is also survived by his niece Carolyn Brown Henderson and her husband W. A. Henderson and their children and grandchildren as well as his nephew Charles Ray Brown and his wife Teena Brown and their children. He is also survived by his great niece and nephew, Casey Brown Czaplinksi and her husband Adam and their son, as well as Jack Brown Jr. and his wife Amy and their children.



Daddy was much loved and one the best men ever. He was the epitome of the "greatest generation". He was always humble and passes on a legacy of honesty, integrity, and a life-long love for learning. His family will memorialize him in a small graveside service on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. There will be a visitation on May 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. at Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Corpus Christi, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations to Texas Tech University Foundation, the American Legion Post 364 - American Legion Riders or a . Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary